Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Jim Tressel, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks the sidelines during the AllState BCS National Championship against the Louisiana State University Tigers on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe.

Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family.

"On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on the mic like no one else," Bobby Carpenter wrote.

"Thanks Coach."

It's great to see Tressel back at Ohio State, even if it's just for a speech.

"This is outstanding," one fan wrote.

"This is a must see Buckeye Nation. Saw it earlier and good stuff," another fan wrote.

"Some need notes or a script or a teleprompter. Tressel needs a microphone and hopefully my ears to listen," one fan added.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is set to open the 2022 college football season on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.