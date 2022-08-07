Jimbo Fisher Makes Interesting Shakeup To Texas A&M Staff

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher is re-arranging his coaching staff before the 2022 season.

As first noted by Billy Liucci from TexAgs.com (h/t Saturday Down South), Fisher has altered the assignments for three of his offense's coaches.

James Coley has gone from working with tight ends to wide receivers. Former wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig is now preparing quarterbacks, and Darrell Dickey shifted from quarterbacks to tight ends.

Via On3 Sports, Fisher addressed the adjustments to reporters during Sunday's media session.

"Right now we’ve switched some guys around on offense," Fisher said. "They’ve all done it before. Every one of them has coached those positions before."

Coley, who also oversaw tight ends while working on Fisher's Florida State staff, coached wide receivers for Georgia in 2016 and 2017.

Craig, a former quarterback for Auburn and the Carolina Panthers, spent three seasons as Fisher's quarterback coach with the Seminoles.

However, it's been a while since Dickey focused on tight ends. The longtime offensive coordinator has worked for eight different schools since coaching the position for LSU from 1991 to 1993.

Following an 8-4 season, the Aggies enter the new season with high hopes. Fisher and his staff will look to turn a strong recruiting class into further success this year.