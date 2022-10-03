Jimbo Fisher Reveals Where Relationship With Nick Saban Stands

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A long-awaited SEC matchup takes place this Saturday when Texas A&M opposes Alabama.

College football fans circled this matchup on the calendar when Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a "narcissist" in a seething press conference. He encouraged reporters to look into the Alabama head coach's past after Saban accused Texas A&M of improperly paying for recruits through NIL deals.

Those expecting another heated war of words this week will likely be disappointed. When asked about his relationship with Saban on Monday (h/t Saturday Down South), Fisher quickly squashed any animosity.

"That’s over with," Fisher said Monday. "He and I, we’re in great shape, we’re in great things and we’ve moved on. We’ve moved on. We’re in good shape; we’ve moved on."

Fisher, who worked under Saban at LSU, even praised his former colleague.

"Just a tremendous coach," Fisher said of Saban. "Arguably, people say he's one of the best ever or the best ever ... I learned a whole lot from Nick, a whole lot from Nick. He's a very, very good football coach."

During his now-infamous May tirade, Fisher said he's "done" with Saban. He suggested that it's "easy" to succeed "when you have all the advantages."

Either cooler heads have prevailed, or Fisher is staying civil after the last exchange caused a major public stir.

The story dominated the headlines for a bit, but the drama has simmered ahead of Saturday's meeting. While the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide last season, they enter this matchup on the heels of a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.

Alabama and Texas A&M will kick off Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.