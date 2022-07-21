Jimbo Fisher Was Asked About Texas A&M Player's Arrest

COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A day after Texas A&M suspended Ainias Smith following his arrest, Jimbo Fisher declined to comment.

During Thursday's media session, via Saturday Down South's Andrew Olson, the Aggies head coach said he's waiting for more information before discussing the matter.

"With Ainias, we’re gathering all the evidence and the things that go on and then we’ll make a comment,” Fisher said. “We have no comment at this time.”

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Smith faces DWI and weapon charges after university police stopped him for speeding at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The police report said he failed a field sobriety test, and they discovered a gun and marijuana in his vehicle.

Smith, originally scheduled to appear at SEC Media Days, was released after posting an $8,000 bail. The school issued a statement saying Fisher is aware of and looking into the situation.

Smith, a team captain, led Texas A&M with 47 catches and six receiving touchdowns last season.