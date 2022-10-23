Here's How Much Jimbo Fisher's Buyout Would Cost Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during first half action during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M has been so disappointing this season that a contract buyout for Jimbo Fisher is being discussed by countless fans on social media. However, it's probably not realistic.

For starters, Texas A&M invested in Fisher for the long haul. It's hard to envision the athletic department bailing on him after one bad year.

In the rare event the Aggies want to move on from Fisher, they'll need their boosters to cough up a ton of money.

Fisher's buyout at the end of this season is $85.9 million. It's nearly impossible to envision a scenario where a buyout of this magnitude actually happens.

To make matters worse for the Aggies, Fisher's contract includes an important clause regarding a potential buyout.

"A reminder that included with Jimbo Fisher's $80 million buyout, most coaches have a clause that the buyout is reduced by the salary amount of your next job. Jimbo's DOES NOT. Full payouts on everything," Allan Bell tweeted.

The full breakdown of Fisher's buyout is pretty brutal. Even if the Aggies wanted to move on from him after the 2023 season, his buyout would still cost over $76 million.

Of course, all this chatter about Fisher's buyout can go away if he just starts winning games again.

That being said, the 2022 schedule won't get any easier for Texas A&M. Next up is a showdown with Ole Miss.