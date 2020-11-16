Michigan 5-Star QB Recruit Addresses His Commitment Status

Michigan’s football program is in a state of turmoil.

The Wolverines entered the 2020 college football season as a Big Ten favorite and possible College Football Playoff contender. Four games into the season, Jim Harbaugh’s team is 1-3.

While Harbaugh’s future with the program is unclear, the Wolverines’ top recruit, five-star QB J.J. McCarthy, is still a believer.

McCarthy made his commitment status extremely clear in a message to The Detroit News on Sunday night.

“Just know I am 100 (percent) committed to Michigan, and I cannot wait to get there in January. Go Blue!” McCarthy wrote in a message to The Detroit News late Sunday.

McCarthy is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 18 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The five-star QB had a message for Michigan fans on Saturday night.

“I want all Michigan fans to do this. Take 3 deep breaths… And have faith. Faith that every single Coach, player, employee in that building is doing everything they possibly can to be great,” he tweeted.

Losing McCarthy’s commitment would be a huge blow to the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts. For now, though, they don’t appear to have to worry about that.