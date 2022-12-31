Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff.

It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening.

The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone viral.

McCarthy has been dating Katya Kuropas for more than four years. They were high school sweethearts.

"I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweetheart’s, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings," McCarthy shared on social media earlier this season.

McCarthy wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on social media last year.

"Happy cake day to the most beautiful soul ❤️ Not only are you the love of my life, you are my best friend and someone who has always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself every single day. 19 down with many many more to come, and I would be the luckiest man in the world to be able to experience the rest of them by your side. Happy 19th @katyakuropas !!! I love you beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Will J.J. and his longtime girlfriend be celebrating a major College Football Playoff comeback on Saturday night?

Michigan is currently trailing No. 3 TCU by 12 points in the Fiesta Bowl.

The game is on ESPN.