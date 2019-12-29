Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter of his team’s Fiesta Bowl contest against Clemson. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to return after halftime.

Dobbins, who has been the best player on the field for the Buckeyes thus far, was sandwiched by two Tigers defenders and had his ankle twisted as he fell to the ground. He was able to limp off the field in the aftermath.

Dobbins has nine carries for 142 yards with a touchdown. Clemson’s defense has had a tough time keeping him in check, to say the least.

Ohio State led 16-7 at the time of Dobbins’ injury. A 67-yard touchdown run by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cut that lead to 16-14.

If Dobbins can’t play in the second half, Ohio State will need a solid performance from Master Teague III.

Master Teague III is in for J.K. Dobbins. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 29, 2019

Ohio State has yet to comment on Dobbins’ injury. We’ll keep you updated on his situation.

Update: Dobbins returned to the game in the third quarter and promptly seemed to re-injure his ankle. He’s now headed to the locker room to be evaluated.

Dobbins is back on the ground after one play and goes right back to the locker room. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 29, 2019

The game is currently being broadcast on ESPN.