Ohio State running back JK Dobbins runs for a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

JK Dobbins’ historic Ohio State season came to an end on Saturday night, as the Buckeyes fell to No. 3 Clemson, 29-23, in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Ohio State junior running back had a record-breaking season, totaling 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Dobbins has one year of eligibility remaining, but he’s expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The star running back said postgame that he hasn’t made his decision yet.

Dobbins is expected to be a second round pick if he declares for the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s possible he could work his way to first round status with an impressive NFL Combine.

College football players have until late January to make an official decision.


