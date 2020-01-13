The Spun

JK Dobbins Posts Message Ahead Of Tonight’s National Championship

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins runs for a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State would be playing for a national championship tonight if just one or two things went differently in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson. The Buckeyes had a couple of big plays (and big calls) not go their way as they fell to the Tigers, 29-23, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Instead, Clemson will face LSU in New Orleans.

J.K. Dobbins is wishing that wasn’t true.

The now-former Ohio State running back posted a simple message on Twitter ahead of tonight’s national championship game.

“Wish I was suiting up with my boys tonight…” he wrote.

Buckeye Nation surely feels the same way.

Clemson and LSU, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.