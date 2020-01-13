Ohio State would be playing for a national championship tonight if just one or two things went differently in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson. The Buckeyes had a couple of big plays (and big calls) not go their way as they fell to the Tigers, 29-23, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Instead, Clemson will face LSU in New Orleans.
J.K. Dobbins is wishing that wasn’t true.
The now-former Ohio State running back posted a simple message on Twitter ahead of tonight’s national championship game.
“Wish I was suiting up with my boys tonight…” he wrote.
— Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 13, 2020
Buckeye Nation surely feels the same way.
Clemson and LSU, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.
The game will be televised on ESPN.