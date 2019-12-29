The Spun

JK Dobbins Posts Message For Ohio State Fans After The Loss

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins runs for a touchdown.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins battled through injury on Saturday night, giving the Buckeyes an epic performance against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as Ohio State fell to the Tigers, 29-23, in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Dobbins, who totaled 174 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, took to Twitter following the game.

The Ohio State star had a message for Buckeye Nation.

“I know we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I love my team and my brothers. Thanks for also being there with us Buckeye nation,” he wrote.

Dobbins is likely off to the NFL Draft, where he should be a high pick. He’ll leave Ohio State as one of the most-accomplished running backs in school history.

The Buckeyes will miss him greatly in 2020, though with Justin Fields returning, Ohio State should remain a national title contender.


