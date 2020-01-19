Joe Brady spent just one season at LSU, but it will be remembered forever. The brilliant offensive mind helped the Tigers win a national championship.

The Carolina Panthers hired Brady away this offseason, making him an NFL offensive coordinator.

Brady’s hire was made official this week. The former LSU coach took to Twitter today to post a heartfelt message for Tigers fans.

“Louisiana, Thank You. Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger,” he wrote.

Brady is a significant loss for LSU. He helped develop Joe Burrow into the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback that he is now. LSU’s offense was as good as it’s ever been in Brady’s lone season in Baton Rouge.

The opportunity to run an NFL offense is a great one, though, and Brady spent two years with the New Orleans Saints before taking the LSU job.

LSU will miss him, but we’ll have fun watching him in the NFL.