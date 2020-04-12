NFL Analyst Says There’s 1 Concern With Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the top selection in this year’s draft. Burrow is an Ohio native and a seemingly great fit for the AFC North franchise.

Burrow is coming off a historic final college football season. The Ohio State transfer led LSU to a national championship and won a Heisman Trophy along the way.

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks says there’s one concern with Burrow. Can he replicate his success at LSU in the NFL without star assistant coach Joe Brady?

“It was one of the more magical seasons we’ve ever seen,” Brooks said on NFL.com. “But I’m still going to rate my concern at a 7. This is the reason why. Last season, we saw him dominate in college football. But Joe Brady was the guy that orchestrated the passing game…If Joe Brady isn’t around, how is Joe Burrow going to play? I think when you’re doing the full examination, you have to examine the entire body of work. I’m just worried about Joe Burrow’s play being kind of inflated by the system he played in at LSU. Can he replicate that in the National Football League without his offensive playcaller?”

Burrow played with elite wide receivers and had a special coaching staff, but LSU has always had special talent on offense. The Tigers produced Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette, among others, in recent years.

They’ve never had a quarterback play like Joe Burrow did.

Burrow will likely start from Day 1 in Cincinnati, so he’ll get a chance to prove himself right away.