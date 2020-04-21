Joe Burrow Says There’s Only 1 Thing He Listens To Before Games

How does the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft get himself hyped up for a game? He listens to one artist and one artist only.

Joe Burrow, the likely top selection in Thursday’s NFL Draft first round, was recently asked in an Instagram Q&A what he listens to before games.

The Ohio native revealed that he listens “strictly” to Cleveland’s Kid Cudi.

“I listen to Kid Cudi, strictly Kid Cudi pre-game,” Burrow told his Instagram followers. “New York City Rage Fest; Soundtrack To My Life; Up, Up and Away. All that good stuff from old Cudi.”

Listening to Kid Cudi before games definitely worked for Burrow in 2019.

The Ohio State transfer had a historic senior season at LSU, leading the Tigers to a national championship and winning a Heisman Trophy along the way.

Now, Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Cincinnati Bengals have the top selection and are projected to take the Ohio native.