Saturday morning, a small plane en route to Atlanta ahead of the Peach Bowl crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five of the six passengers aboard. Carley McCord, an up-and-coming sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger, was among the victims.

After LSU’s decisive victory over Oklahoma, quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Ensminger during an interview with Dari Nowkhah on the SEC Network. It became evident quickly that Burrow had not been told the news.

It was an awkward and sad exchange. Burrow, clearly shaken, struggled to find the right words. He eventually left to head to the locker room to find Ensminger.

You can see SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow console Burrow a bit.

Yikes. Dari Nowkhah broke the news of the plane crash to Burrow live during a postgame interview. Burrow ended up handling it well, and it had been talked about so much on the broadcast I don't really blame Dari for figuring the team knew. pic.twitter.com/IID00JLuJC — Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) December 29, 2019

Burrow learning on-air about Ensminger pic.twitter.com/IY15iSzQ8r — MarkRH (@MarkRH) December 29, 2019

McCord was one of five people killed in the accident. A sixth passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s understandable that LSU didn’t inform its players of the tragedy just before kickoff. But it certainly made for a tough exchange between Burrow and the reporters.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the LSU community and the families of the victims.