The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow celebrates with the 2019 Heisman Trophy.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers winner of the 85th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy kisses the trophy on December 14, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is almost a week removed from winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy. It still probably hasn’t sunk in yet for the Tigers’ star.

Burrow and his LSU team are now getting back to work, preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal contest at the Peach Bowl.

Those close to Burrow are able to celebrate and reflect on his big Heisman Trophy win, though.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, posted a heartfelt message for the quarterback earlier this week.

“I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!

A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) on

Burrow has more to accomplish moving forward.

The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has up to two more games in an LSU uniform. The Tigers are set to play Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. With a win, they’ll move on to the national title game, where either Ohio State or Clemson will await.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.