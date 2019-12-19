Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is almost a week removed from winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy. It still probably hasn’t sunk in yet for the Tigers’ star.

Burrow and his LSU team are now getting back to work, preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal contest at the Peach Bowl.

Those close to Burrow are able to celebrate and reflect on his big Heisman Trophy win, though.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, posted a heartfelt message for the quarterback earlier this week.

“I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!” she wrote.

Burrow has more to accomplish moving forward.

The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has up to two more games in an LSU uniform. The Tigers are set to play Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. With a win, they’ll move on to the national title game, where either Ohio State or Clemson will await.