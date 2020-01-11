Joe Burrow Has Hilarious Response When Asked About Trevor Lawrence

In just over 48 hours, the Clemson Tigers will square off against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Before the two teams take the field, players and coaches from both teams met with the media to break down the game.

As expected, the largest section of reporters was centered around LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy-winner is a fan favorite and he showed why during the media availability.

When asked about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Burrow revealed he was jealous of Lawrence’s size. He also praised the Tigers quarterback for his ability to “just win.”

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I wish I was three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier (laughter). I mean, the best thing he does is just win, 25-0, something like that, as a starter. That’s just something that not a lot of people can do, no matter what conference you play in, who you’re playing. He hasn’t lost yet. That’s the number one thing.”

Unfortunately for fans of both programs, one of these teams will suffer its first loss of the season at the worst time.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who will win?