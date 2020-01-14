The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Look At The Hat Joe Burrow Wore After The National Championship

Joe Burrow celebrates winning the college football national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is now a legend in the state of Louisiana. The LSU quarterback led the Tigers to a national championship on Monday night. The Heisman Trophy winner helped LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who transferred to LSU for his final two seasons, decided to have some fun postgame.

Burrow was spotted following the game wearing a purple hat with the following phrase on it:

“Big D–k Joe.”

That is quite a move from the LSU quarterback.

Hey, when you’re a national champion quarterback, you can wear whatever you want.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.