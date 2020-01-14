Photo: Look At The Hat Joe Burrow Wore After The National Championship

Joe Burrow is now a legend in the state of Louisiana. The LSU quarterback led the Tigers to a national championship on Monday night. The Heisman Trophy winner helped LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who transferred to LSU for his final two seasons, decided to have some fun postgame.

Burrow was spotted following the game wearing a purple hat with the following phrase on it:

“Big D–k Joe.”

That is quite a move from the LSU quarterback.

Joe Burrow wearing the Barstool Sports hat post game is the biggest flex pic.twitter.com/Y6yw3Ibo39 — Jonathan Warren (@JonnyboyinHD) January 14, 2020

Hey, when you’re a national champion quarterback, you can wear whatever you want.