Ohio State’s football program has a new quarterbacks coach. The Buckeyes officially introduced Corey Dennis as the new QBs coach this week.

Dennis, a senior quality control coach for the past two seasons, is the son-in-law of Urban Meyer. He’s been with the program for five seasons.

“Corey is a talented young coach and someone I’ve worked closely alongside for three seasons,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He knows our system and he knows how we teach. I think he is going to allow us to develop some continuity in the quarterback room, and that’s important. I also believe that he is going to be an excellent recruiter for us.”

Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is a big fan of Dennis.

The LSU star had some major praise for Dennis following reports of his hire.

“I think Corey is going to be a really good coach for a long time,” Burrow said earlier this month.

“I texted him as soon as I saw the news and was fired up for him. He’s worked for that for a long time, and there’s nobody more deserving. He’s going to be a really good coach. I’m excited for him.”

📰: Corey Dennis has been named @OhioStateFB's quarterbacks coach by head coach Ryan Day.https://t.co/L19NGtuYRI#GoBucks — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 10, 2020

Burrow added:

“I think the best thing for Corey was learning under coach (Ryan) Day for a couple of years,” He said. “I think that really helped him, and I think he’s going to be one of the best recruiters in the country, as well. He works his tail off, and he has for a long time.

“I’m excited to get on the phone with him next week and talk a little ball and see his mindset, but he’s a really good coach, really good person, and he’s going to do a really good job.”

Ohio State fans have to love hearing that.