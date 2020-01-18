Joe Burrow Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

After completing one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football, it’s safe to say that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be an early first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most analysts believe he’ll be taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick,

Cincinnati would love to have an early look at Burrow during the Senior Bowl, which will take place on Jan. 25 from Ladd–Peebles Stadium. The team’s coaching staff will be running the show alongside the Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately for Zac Taylor and the Bengals, it turns out that Burrow will not be attending the event next week in Alabama.

Bengals reporter Ben Baby broke the news that Burrow will skip this year’s Senior Bowl.

It’s not a total surprise that Burrow is skipping the Senior Bowl because he’s already accomplished so much. In 15 games this season, he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Burrow’s production on the field is one of the main reasons that LSU won the national championship. He also won the Heisman Trophy this season due to his success in Joe Brady’s offense.

The Bengals will still be projected to draft Burrow with the top pick in the draft despite his recent decision. Besides, it’s time the franchise hits the reset button at quarterback.

While the coaching staff down in Cincinnati is trying to play its cards close to the vest, the reality is Taylor knows just how impressive the LSU product is under center.

Cincinnati will get an extended look at Burrow during the NFL Combine, which takes place next month in Indianapolis.