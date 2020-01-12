Joe Burrow is a confident man. That confidence is not wavering in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff national title game.

LSU is set to take on Clemson for college football’s national championship on Monday night.

Burrow, this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, went through the media rounds over the weekend in New Orleans. One interview in particular has stood out.

LSU’s Emily Dixon showed Burrow an old photograph of himself as a kid. Burrow was quick to reply:

“He looks like a national champion.”

Joe Burrow is the epitome of the word cool pic.twitter.com/5EyieMTBNr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2020

That’s not exactly a guarantee, but it’s close.

We’ll see if Burrow’s prediction comes true on Monday night.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. in New Orleans. The game will be televised on ESPN.