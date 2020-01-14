LSU quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a rib injury on his team’s last offensive play of the first half against Clemson. The injury appears to be affecting him greatly in the second half.

Burrow, while throwing a strike to Thaddeus Moss in the end zone to put his team up 28-17, was drilled by a Clemson defender. He was clearly in pain after the play and asked his teammates not to touch him.

Burrow reportedly has sore ribs. He was back on the sideline before the second half on the exercise bike trying to “get his wind back” per ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Here’s a clip of the play he got hurt on:

Burrow, on his team’s first two possessions in the second half, looked off. He was sacked twice and didn’t look like he was able to get into any kind of rhythm. He was able to lead his team to a touchdown on their third position.

Clemson, meanwhile, is now dealing with an injury to star wideout Tee Higgins. Both teams have some injuries to navigate in the second half.

We’ll see if Burrow can keep it together for the remainder of the game. It’s 35-25 near the end of the third quarter.