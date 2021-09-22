Joe Burrow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Impact

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became a national sensation with the LSU Tigers, but got his college football start with Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Years after his departure from Columbus and ahead of an upcoming game against Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow is opening up about what his relationship with Meyer was like.

Speaking to the media this week, Burrow credited Meyer with helping him grow early in his career. He said that Meyer was tough on him, but made him a better quarterback for it.

“I can really credit coach Meyer with a lot of my growth early in my career,” Burrow said, via 247Sports this week. “He was really hard on me and it made me a much better player and better person to be able to handle weeks like this after I throw three interceptions and we lose the game. I think we’re going to bounce back in a big way. He’s really one that pushed me to grow in that way.”

Burrow graduated from Ohio State after three years and transferred to LSU with two years of eligibility remaining. The rest is history.

In 2019, Joe Burrow had the greatest season for a college football quarterback ever. He led the NCAA in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating as the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national title.

Burrow won the Heisman and set a college football record with 60 touchdown passes.

For his efforts, the Cincinnati Bengals made him their No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

And in just a few weeks, he’ll get a long-awaited reunion with the first college football head coach to take a chance on him…