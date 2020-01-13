Joe Burrow Posts Strong Message Before National Championship Game

Joe Burrow has checked off a lot of boxes on his resume during his final college football season with the LSU Tigers:
- Undefeated regular season
- SEC championship
- Heisman Trophy
- Peach Bowl win
There’s still one more box to check, though, and it’s a big one.
No. 1 LSU is set to play No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday evening. Burrow posted a strong message on Instagram ahead of the contest:
“There’s only one way to the top of the mountain… through everybody else,” he wrote.
Monday night is going to be fun.
LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.
The game will be on ESPN.