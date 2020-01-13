The Spun

Joe Burrow Posts Strong Message Before National Championship Game

Joe Burrow speaks to reporters at the College Football Playoff national championship.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has checked off a lot of boxes on his resume during his final college football season with the LSU Tigers:

  • Undefeated regular season
  • SEC championship
  • Heisman Trophy
  • Peach Bowl win

There’s still one more box to check, though, and it’s a big one.

No. 1 LSU is set to play No. 3 Clemson for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday evening. Burrow posted a strong message on Instagram ahead of the contest:

“There’s only one way to the top of the mountain… through everybody else,” he wrote.

Monday night is going to be fun.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


