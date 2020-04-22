Joe Burrow Unveils His List Of Top 5 Quarterbacks Of All Time

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicks off in just under 48 hours, but we likely already know who the No. 1 pick is.

In less than two days, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will hear his name called as the No. 1 overall pick. Before he becomes the first player drafted this year, Burrow unveiled a list of his favorite quarterbacks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Burrow named the five best quarterbacks who have ever played the game. Unsurprisingly, Burrow chose three of the best from this century: Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

However, Burrow paid tribute to the old school as well, selecting his namesakes Joe Montana and Joe Namath. Here’s the full list from NFL on ESPN:

Lots of hardware in this group 🏆 @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/Wgth4ZdM2j — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 22, 2020

Burrow torched the college football world in 2019, setting numerous records en route to a Heisman Trophy. He compiled over 6,000 yards of offense and threw for a college football record 60 touchdowns.

After lighting up SEC defenses, he and the Tigers boat-raced one of the best defenses and best defensive coordinators in the game – Clemson and Brent Venables – on the way to a national title.

Now he’ll become a member of the Cincinnati Bengals where he’ll face off against a few of the league’s elite defenses. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be easy opponents in 2020 and beyond.