Pro Football Focus Doesn’t Think Joe Burrow vs. Jalen Hurts Is Close

Pro Football Focus has ranked every starting quarterback playing in a bowl this season by NFL potential. The College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl will feature two quarterbacks pretty far apart in the rankings.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow comes in at No. 2 in the rankings. Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Burrow is fresh off a Heisman Trophy and has led the Tigers to a 13-0 season.

Hurts, meanwhile, comes in at No. 14 in the rankings. Oklahoma’s quarterback has had a great season, but his pro potential pales in comparison to Burrow’s.

Hurts offers value with his legs and the ability to protect the football. He has been far too inconsistent down the field, though, and struggles to throw with timing. There’s a path to success for him in the NFL in a run-heavy offense, but he’s nowhere near the dynamic runner that Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson were coming out in recent years.

Las Vegas doesn’t expect the game will be close, either.

The Tigers are a two-touchdown favorite heading into the College Football Playoff game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Who are you taking – Burrow and the Tigers or Hurts and the Sooners?

You can view PFF’s full QB rankings here.