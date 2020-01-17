Joe Burrow’s Father Asked If Burrow Would Play For Bengals

Four days ago, Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a national championship over the reigning national champs – Clemson.

After falling down 17-7 early, the LSU offensive finally got into a rhythm and never looked back. The Tigers ended the game on a 35-8 run, winning 42-25.

Burrow paced the LSU offense with over 460 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. After his dominant performance against one of the best defenses in college football, Burrow seems like a lock to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

But would he play for the Cincinnati Bengals if drafted No. 1? His father says yes.

Jimmy Burrow, the father of the LSU QB, told Montreal’s TSN 690 radio on Thursday that his son would welcome the challenge.

“He’s excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he’s going to be happy. He’ll look at it as a challenge. But he’ll be confident that eventually they can win a lot of games there in Cincinnati.”

The Bengals went 2-14 in the first season under new head coach Zac Taylor. Now the team is in position to draft the quarterback who just put together the best statistical season in college football history.

Some wondered if Burrow would pull an Eli Manning or a John Elway, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.