Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message Before National Title

One game remains in Joe Burrow’s college football career. It’s a big one. No. 1 LSU is set to take on No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.

Kickoff is set for the top of the hour. LSU is expected to have a significant crowd advantage inside the Superdome.

Burrow will surely have plenty of family and friends cheering him on in the final college football game of his career.

Olivia Holzmacher, Burrow’s girlfriend, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram before kickoff.

Olivia posted the following message on her Instagram Story ahead of kickoff between LSU and Clemson:

Burrow has been the most-dominant player in college football all season long. We probably shouldn’t expect anything to be different tonight.

The LSU quarterback has been locked-in all week.

“We have a tradition here at LSU that we carry the seniors off the field for the last practice,” Orgeron said this week, per LSU Sports’ Cody Worsham. “Joe Burrow told the quarterbacks, ‘If any of you try to carry me off the field, I’m going to whip your…’ and he walked off the field. So that’s Joe Burrow for you.”

That sounds like a man who’s ready to win a national championship.

Kickoff between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson is set for just after 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.