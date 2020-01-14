Joe Burrow’s Postgame National Championship Interview Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow is a national champion.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who transferred to LSU for his final two seasons, led the Tigers to an emphatic win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Burrow was phenomenal, throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-25 win over Dabo Swinney’s team.

LSU expected the win and the Tigers got it. Burrow revealed as much in his postgame interview.

Burrow told ESPN’s Maria Taylor that LSU had already been fitted for its national championship rings.

“Do you know what size ring you wear?” Taylor asked Burrow.

“10-and-a-half. We already got fitted for ’em,” he replied.

Joe Burrow already knows his ring size 💍 "We already got fitted for 'em." pic.twitter.com/gfTNLXw7lg — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

Next up for Burrow: Going No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For now, though, he’s going to celebrate this national championship. And he very much deserves it.