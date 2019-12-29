Joel Klatt Has 2 Ideas To Fix College Football Officiating

The Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl was not without officiating controversy. In fact, much of Buckeye Nation is blaming multiple questionable decisions by the refs for the College Football Playoff loss on Saturday night.

Clemson played well, and it was a great game, but it’s hard to not look at the controversial targeting ejection and the questionable fumble overturn when assessing the contest.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has some suggestions for college football officiating.

He has two ideas:

Ideas to fix officiating issues in CFB 1) initiate replay via coaches challenge

2) create two layers of targeting…first, player clearly & intentionally targeting an opponents head/neck area with forcible contact is ejected…second, incidental contact player stays in game — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 29, 2019

Those are both fair. The second one seems extremely obvious.

Yes, there was helmet-to-helmet contact on Shaun Wade’s hit on Trevor Lawrence, but there didn’t seem to be any malicious intent. It’s understandable to want to make the game safer, but it feels wrong to eject someone for a bang-bang play like that.

We’ll see if college football decides to make any changes on the rules heading into the 2020 season.

Until then, LSU will take on Clemson in the national title game on Monday, Jan. 13. Hopefully that one is without officiating controversy.