Joel Klatt Has 2 Ideas To Fix College Football Officiating

Joel Klatt at a conference.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

The Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl was not without officiating controversy. In fact, much of Buckeye Nation is blaming multiple questionable decisions by the refs for the College Football Playoff loss on Saturday night.

Clemson played well, and it was a great game, but it’s hard to not look at the controversial targeting ejection and the questionable fumble overturn when assessing the contest.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has some suggestions for college football officiating.

He has two ideas:

Those are both fair. The second one seems extremely obvious.

Yes, there was helmet-to-helmet contact on Shaun Wade’s hit on Trevor Lawrence, but there didn’t seem to be any malicious intent. It’s understandable to want to make the game safer, but it feels wrong to eject someone for a bang-bang play like that.

We’ll see if college football decides to make any changes on the rules heading into the 2020 season.

Until then, LSU will take on Clemson in the national title game on Monday, Jan. 13. Hopefully that one is without officiating controversy.


