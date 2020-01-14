Joel Klatt Releases His 2020 Preseason Top 10 Poll

The 2019 college football season is now over. LSU won the national championship on Monday night, beating Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to the 2020 season.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early 2020 preseason top 10 poll following Monday night’s game.

Klatt has Clemson at No. 1 overall.

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Florida Oklahoma Penn State LSU Oregon Notre Dame Texas A&M

LSU fans might think No. 7 is too low following a national championship season, but the Tigers do need to replace Joe Burrow. It’s fair to wonder what LSU’s offense will look like without the Heisman Trophy winner under center.

Clemson and Ohio State are a pretty unanimous 1-2, meanwhile. The Tigers and the Buckeyes both return their star quarterbacks and a host of other talented players.

Who do you like heading into the 2020 season?