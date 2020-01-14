The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His 2020 Preseason Top 10 Poll

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs off the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The 2019 college football season is now over. LSU won the national championship on Monday night, beating Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to the 2020 season.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early 2020 preseason top 10 poll following Monday night’s game.

Klatt has Clemson at No. 1 overall.

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Penn State
  7. LSU
  8. Oregon
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas A&M

LSU fans might think No. 7 is too low following a national championship season, but the Tigers do need to replace Joe Burrow. It’s fair to wonder what LSU’s offense will look like without the Heisman Trophy winner under center.

Clemson and Ohio State are a pretty unanimous 1-2, meanwhile. The Tigers and the Buckeyes both return their star quarterbacks and a host of other talented players.

Who do you like heading into the 2020 season?


