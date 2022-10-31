Joel Klatt Calls Out Prominent Head Coach On Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach responded to the program's athletic director change with some dark humor that not everyone appreciated.

Bracky Brett will serve as the interim AD after John Cohen resigned Monday. Via Robbie Faulk of 247Sports, Leach offered a backhanded compliment to the school when delivering a pitch to the next potential AD.

"It's a great place," Leach said. "It's not perfect. I would definitely purge a couple but not very many which is less than most places."

While some may chuckle at the joke, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt wasn't amused.

"No coach in America gets more of a pass for speaking poorly about his players or University than Mike Leach," Klatt responded. "And all anyone does is praise him and laugh! I think it's tiresome!"

Klatt added that comments some may call "honesty" are "actually toxic," and Leach should leave harsh truths to people outside the organization.

"I would want to play for or work for leaders that build into their people and create a culture of positivity and selflessness," Klatt wrote."

Klatt may be the Frank Grimes to Leach's Homer Simpson, but current Mississippi State personnel probably don't want to hear a prominent employee joking about a "purge."