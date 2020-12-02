Joel Klatt Calls 1 Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking “Laughable”

Fox Sports’ Joe Klatt had a harsh response to one team earning a top-10 ranking College Football Playoff ranking.

The CFP selection committee released their second round of rankings on Tuesday night, and — as usual — their choices didn’t come without controversy. Klatt provided an analysis of the rankings on Twitter, most notably calling Georgia’s No. 8 ranking “laughable”.

CFP reactions

1) Top 4 are heads and shoulders above everyone else…@AlabamaFTBL #1 and then 2-3-4 however you like

2) @GeorgiaFootball in the top 10 is laughable

3) Disrespect for @BYUfootball is real and I don't understand

4) I hear same thing as @KirkHerbstreit from coaches! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 2, 2020

Georgia (6-2) and Iowa State (7-2) both earned questionable top-10 rankings as two-loss teams. The Bulldogs suffered two huge, blowout losses earlier this year to Alabama and Florida. While these are losses against solid competition, the margin of loss was — well — laughable.

The supposedly elite Georgia defense allowed both the Crimson Tide and Gators offenses to pin 40+ points on their heads.

While the Bulldogs remained in the top 10, BYU continues to be held out. The Cougars have an unblemished 9-0 record and one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. Many college football analysts, like Klatt, believe BYU has been snubbed week after week.

After not playing a game this past weekend, the Cougars remained in the same No. 13 spot they earned last Tuesday.

While Klatt disagreed with some of the committee’s choices, his views are consistent with the top of the list.

No. 1 Alabama has been far and away the best team in college football this year, blowing out nearly every opponent its faced. No. 2 Notre Dame has the edge on No. 3 Clemson after defeating them in a head to head matchup earlier this year. While undefeated, Ohio State sits at No. 4 due to a late Big Ten start.

The third round of CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday.