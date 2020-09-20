Joel Klatt Releases His New College Football Top 10

Big Ten teams are not eligible for votes in the AP Poll this week, but they are included in the Coaches Poll and Joel Klatt’s weekly college football rankings.

Klatt released his new top 10 this morning. With the Big Ten announcing last week that they intend to begin play in late October, Klatt slotted a pair of teams from the conference into his updated rankings.

Clemson remains No. 1, but Ohio State is back in the poll at No. 2. Alabama, Oklahoma and Florida round out the top five.

Georgia is at No. 6, followed by Penn State, the second Big Ten team. Texas, LSU and Notre Dame complete Klatt’s top 10.

Klatt’s rankings perfectly encapsulate just how weird this 2020 college football season has been and will continue to be. It’s September 20, and only four of his top 10 teams–Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas and Notre Dame–have even played a game.

This week, the SEC kicks off. Alabama travels to Missouri, while LSU hosts Mississippi State. Florida is at Ole Miss and Georgia travels to Arkansas.

