Joel Klatt, Danny Kanell Are Getting Into It On Twitter Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City.

College football analysts Joel Klatt and Danny Kanell got into a verbal shoving match on Twitter when discussing some of the nation's undefeated teams.

On Sunday night, Klatt asserted that Clemson wouldn't finish higher than third in the SEC East or Big Ten East. Kanell came in hot Monday morning, telling the Fox Sports pundit to "set your Buckeye pompoms aside" to consider whether Clemson would still be undefeated with the same schedule as Michigan or Ohio State.

While Kanell believes the Tigers would have handled either Big Ten slate, Klatt argued that Penn State might have given them trouble. The 40-year-old then called another grown adult "brosef" and told him to "cry harder" after claiming that Clemson has the most quarterback uncertainty among the top-10 schools.

Kanell disagreed. The CBS Sports analyst listed the surface stats of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei alongside Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Klatt didn't take kindly to the rebuttal.

"Tell me you haven't watched a Michigan game without telling me you haven't watched a Michigan game," Klatt retorted. "DJ's good is very good, and his bad is very bad...One of those teams had to pull their starter to win a home game, hence, unsettled...Anything else, Son?"

The bickering mercifully stopped there, at least for now.

Michigan and Clemson currently rank fourth and fifth in the AP poll respectively, but they're only separated by 64 points. It's currently a nail-biter for the final College Football playoff spot.