Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10.

On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.

"Ohio State may have the higher ceiling, but Michigan has the higher floor," Klatt said on Monday.

Going into Northwestern as 38-point favorites, Ohio State left Ryan Field with an unspectacular 21-7 victory. CJ Stroud threw for just 76 yards on a rainy, windy Saturday afternoon.

However, Klatt wouldn't let Ohio State use the inclement weather as an excuse for a less-than-stellar performance.

"Here's the problem, Buckeyes fans: You play in the Big Ten. There are going to be elements."

Furthermore, he thinks the Buckeyes could be in trouble if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate when they host the Wolverines in their final regular-season game.

"Buckeyes fans should not be sitting here furiously updating their weather apps, checking on November 26," Klatt said. "Because that's what's going on. Ohio State does not run the ball well enough, and they're not tough enough on the line of scrimmage or on the offensive side to overcome the weather."

Meanwhile, Klatt said he knows "exactly what I'm going to get from Michigan" regardless of the conditions. The Wolverines have pulverized the opposition to 250 rushing yards per game while allowing just 12.1 points.

If both teams stay undefeated, The Game will determine which team garners a higher ranking. While Ohio State has stayed ahead throughout the season, Michigan may be closing the gap.