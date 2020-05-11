Joel Klatt Gives % Chance There Will Be College Football This Fall

The fate of the 2020 college football season has yet to be decided as most states in the country continue to be under lockdown indefinitely.

But FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes that he can put a number on the likelihood of us getting college football this year. On Monday, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted that he thinks there’s only a 35-percent chance we get college football.

But Klatt had a very different number from Dodd. He retweeted Dodd’s figure and wrote that he would give us a 95-percent chance of having college football. He later clarified that he believes we’ll have college football “in some capacity.”

That’s a very favorable number considering all of the things that would need to happen. It also allows for that five-percent chance of no college football when all is said and done.

in some capacity — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 11, 2020

There have been conflicting reports and statements about the NCAA’s plans for resuming college football.

Just last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert suggested that it might not be possible at all unless schools reopen with all students. That in turn garnered the wrath of ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

We’re all anxious to see the return of all sports, whether its college or professional.

Hopefully Joel Klatt is right and the odds of us getting some kind of college football season are strong.