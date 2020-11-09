Joel Klatt Hearing Troubling Information About This Week’s Games

College football insider Joel Klatt is hearing troubling information regarding multiple college football games this weekend.

As the pandemic worsens across the country, several college football games are in jeopardy of being cancelled this weekend. The SEC has already had to cancel this weekend’s Mississippi State-Auburn game because of the pandemic. Alabama-LSU could also be in jeopardy.

The SEC isn’t the only conference experiencing major issues related to the virus outbreak. The Pac-12 had to cancel two of its opening-weekend games last week. It’s likely more cancellations are to come this week as schools like the University of Utah struggle to contain the virus.

Klatt is hearing we could see a mass amount of cancellations within college football this week.

“Hearing there are going to be a large amount of postponements/cancelations this week in CFB,” Klatt said on Twitter.

College football didn’t give itself many opportunities to adjust to circumstances like the sport’s currently dealing with. But Joel Klatt has an idea.

The Fox Sports’ college football reporter wants the College Football Playoff to be pushed back. Doing so would allow conferences more time and flexibility to fit in games that have been postponed or cancelled.

Unfortunately, we have a hard time believing the NCAA and conference leaders would make such a decision.

But Joel Klatt’s idea is one college football should absolutely consider. It could be the difference between the season being played and actually finished.