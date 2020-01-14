Joe Burrow Reminds Joel Klatt Of Legendary NFL QB

Joe Burrow’s 2019 season has earned him numerous accolades, and with good reason. He rewrote the LSU and NCAA record books.

Throughout the season, Burrow drew comparisons to several established pro quarterbacks, including all-time greats like Tom Brady and Drew Brees. But Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt is going further back with who he likens Burrow to.

In an appearance on “The Herd” this afternoon, Klatt compared Burrow to none other than Joe Montana.

“You know who Joe Burrow is? Joe Montana coming out of Notre Dame,” Klatt said. “It’s eerily similar…He throws a beautiful ball. Great footwork. He never got rattled in the pocket, Cool Joe. Joe Montana never got rattled in the pocket.”

"Joe Burrow just had the best season we've ever had from a QB… He's Joe Montana coming out of Notre Dame. It's eerily similar." — @JoelKlatt pic.twitter.com/1zDf68czv5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2020

This is some serious praise from Klatt. Montana is regarded as one of the best, if not the best quarterback of all time.

Ironically, as iconic as Montana became after winning four Super Bowls as a pro, his stock coming out of Notre Dame wasn’t nearly as high as Burrow’s is now. Montana was taken in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft with the 82nd overall pick. He was also the fourth quarterback selected.

Burrow, meanwhile, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick come April. While he’ll always have that over Montana, he’s got a long way to go to match his pro accomplishments.