Joel Klatt Names His 7 Heisman Trophy Contenders

We’re about midway through the 2020 college football season and a few players are starting to separate themselves as Heisman Trophy favorites. For FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, that shortlist currently sits at seven players.

Following the Week 7 slate of games, Klatt took to Twitter and revealed his current Heisman Trophy contenders list. Making the list were seven players from five different schools.

QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne from Clemson, RB Najee Harris and QB Mac Jones from Alabama, BYU QB Zach Wilson, Iowa State RB Breece Hall and Ohio State QB Justin Fields (who has yet to play) all made his list. It’s a pretty strong list to be certain.

Lawrence, Etienne, Harris and Jones alone make good cases simply by being the top performers on the two best programs in the country. Meanwhile, Wilson and Hall should be sleepers for the award given the incredible seasons they’re having.

As for Fields, he’s a complete wildcard until he takes the field. But his runner-up finish last year should definitely make him a favorite for the prestigious award.

There’s been so much chaos in the college football season so far that it’s getting hard to keep track of which big-game performances are great, and which are just mirages.

But the deeper we get into this season, the easier it’s becoming to figure out who the real stars are.

There’s no clear frontrunner like Joe Burrow this year, but we should have a pretty strong sense of who will win it come conference championship time.