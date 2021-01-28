Joel Klatt Names His Top 10 Prospects For 2021 NFL Draft

With the NFL season almost at the finish line, it’s that time of the year where everyone looks ahead to the draft. This past college football season was unprecedented due to COVID-19, but there were still plenty of players able to elevate their stock.

On Thursday, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt named the top 10 prospects from the 2021 class. It’s not a surprise to see Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the top of the list. He’s expected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars since they own the No. 1 overall pick.

Right behind Lawrence on the list is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. There are some debates around NFL circles regarding whether Fields is actually the second-best quarterback from this draft class. Some analysts, like Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, believe BYU’s Zach Wilson is better.

Coming in at No. 3 on Klatt’s list is LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He sat out the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19, but his 2019 season was so impressive that he should hear his name called fairly early in the draft. However, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith might end up being the first wideout taken off the board.

Rounding out the top five are Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. It’s interesting that Klatt has Slater as the highest-ranked offensive tackle in a class that features Penei Sewell from Oregon.

Here is the complete top 10 from Klatt:

There's a whole lotta talent on here 🔥 Agree with @joelklatt's list of top 10 prospects for the 2021 Draft? pic.twitter.com/pf6eKyqNge — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 28, 2021

Overall, Klatt believes there are three quarterbacks that belong in the top 10. An argument could possibly be made for Mac Jones or Trey Lance, but neither cracked this list.

The 2021 NFL Draft will run from April 29 through May 1.