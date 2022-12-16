Joel Klatt Names Stadium That Should Host National Title Game Every Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

When the College Football Playoff officially expands in the future, Joel Klatt believes the national title game should always be played at the same venue.

During the latest edition of "The Joel Klatt Show," the veteran broadcaster argued that every national championship game should be played at the Rose Bowl.

"In the new playoff, I think that the Rose Bowl should always be the championship venue," Klatt said. "In college football everybody’s goal, throughout the country, should be: ‘I wanna go to the Rose Bowl’. It should be the destination, very similar to how Omaha is the destination in college baseball for the College World Series.

"The Rose Bowl should be the destination and national championship game venue and site every year. What do you wanna do if you play college football? You wanna go to the Rose Bowl."

Klatt added that he believes the Rose Bowl is "the most beautiful venue in all of football."

There's still time to work out the details for the expanded format of the College Football Playoff.

