Joel Klatt Names The No. 1 Transfer In College Football

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has named the No. 1 transfer in the country heading into the 2020 season.

The college football world has seen several notable transfers in recent seasons. Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and LSU’s Joe Burrow were all transfers.

Who will be next in 2020?

Klatt believes he has the answer. The FOX Sports college football analyst is going with Georgia’s Jamie Newman.

“When I think of the most impactful transfers of the last few years, I think of the Cam Newtons of the world, who won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship,” Klatt said, per 247Sports. “And the Baker Mayfields of the world, who were competing in the playoffs, winning Heisman Trophies. Kyler Murray, last year you had Jalen Hurts, you had Joe Burrow. They all have one thing in common: they were competing at the highest end of college football.

“So while I think Jamie Newman might not be as talented maybe as D’Eriq King, his team is going to compete at the highest level. They’re gonna have a chance to win that East Division of the SEC, they’re gonna have a chance to win that conference and possibly compete in the playoffs. And I just don’t see Miami playing at that level and I certainly don’t see Mississippi State playing at that level. So while I love KJ Costello, I love D’Eriq King, I went with Jamie Newman because of his impact on college football more generally.

“He’s a guy that I think can and will potentially win that position; we’ll see what happens with JT Daniels and his transfer and eligibility. But Newman is a very good player, very athletic and I think he’s mature enough to step in, be a leader and go ahead and compete at that highest end of college football, potentially for a playoff spot.”

Newman transferred to Georgia from Wake Forest. He threw for 2,868 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, adding 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will need him to play at an elite level if they’re going to contend for a College Football Playoff spot. Klatt clearly believes Newman is capable of doing that.