Joel Klatt Releases His 2021 Preseason Top 10 Poll

On Monday night, the college football world watched as Alabama dominated Ohio State in the national title game.

The Crimson Tide’s offense was firing on all cylinders – even after Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith left with an injury in the second half. With the Crimson Tide dominating, college football analyst Joel Klatt had seen enough.

Instead of commenting on the game, Klatt decided to look ahead to next year. The FOX Sports college football analyst named his top 10 teams for the 2021 season.

Instead of putting Alabama at No. 1 following a dominant performance on Monday night, Klatt spotted the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1. That’s right, Klatt thinks Georgia will be the No. 1 team in the country to start the 2021 season.

Here’s the full list.

Alabama came in at No. 2, which likely has a lot to do with the fact that the Crimson Tide are losing a ton of talent to the NFL. Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will be gone, as will quarterback Mac Jones.

Of course, Oklahoma – which finished the season as hot as any team in the country – wasn’t far behind at No. 3.

Ohio State, which dominated the Big Ten, came in at No. 4. The Buckeyes will also have a new quarterback after Justin Fields likely takes his talents to the NFL after this season.

Clemson slotted in at No. 5 with Trevor Lawrence heading off to the NFL as well.