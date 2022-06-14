Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon.

Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third.

Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason rankings lists. It's after the top three where you find some variance among experts.

Klatt has Texas A&M and Notre Dame rounding out his top five. The Aggies are coming off an 8-4 season and Gator Bowl berth, though they were unable to play in the game due to COVID-19. Jimbo Fisher's team went 9-1 and won the Orange Bowl in 2020, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

The team that beat out the Aggies for a CFP spot that season? Notre Dame, which went 11-2 in 2021, but lost to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Klatt is clearly a big believer in new ND head coach Marcus Freeman.

Klatt appears to be a Big Ten believer, judging by the fact he has Michigan and Michigan State just outside the top five. Utah and Clemson are also lurking.

The most notable omissions from Klatt's list are Oklahoma and USC. We'll see how his rankings match up to the preseason Coaches and AP polls when they are unveiled in August.