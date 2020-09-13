Joel Klatt Releases His New Top 25 Poll After Week 2

We’re two weeks in to the 2020 college football season, which means it’s time for another Joel Klatt top 25 poll.

While some teams have played two games so far, most teams in the Power Five only got their first taste of gameday action yesterday. Among those teams were ACC and Big 12 frontrunners Clemson, Oklahoma and Texas, who all took care of business on Saturday.

After a weekend of reviewing film, Joel Klatt has released his top 25. Unsurprisingly, he has the Clemson Tigers, who easily handled ACC rival Wake Forest, at No. 1.

But then things immediately start getting interesting. Despite no SEC teams playing this weekend, Klatt placed five teams in the top 10. Alabama came in at second, Florida fourth, Georgia fifth, LSU seventh and Auburn at eighth.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma had to settle for third and Texas for sixth despite both winning convincingly – albeit against FCS opponents. Rounding out the top 10 are Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

Here is the full top 25 from Joel Klatt after Week 2.:

My Full Top 25

1 Clemson

2 Bama

3 OU

4 Florida

5 UGA

6 Texas

7 LSU

8 Auburn

9 ND

10 Ok State

11 A&M

12 North Carolina

13 UCF

14 Tennessee

15 Cincinnati

16 Louisiana

17 Memphis

18 Va Tech

19 Baylor

20 Louisville

21 BYU

22 Miami

23 Kentucky

24 Virginia

25 App State

Naturally, there were no Pac-12 or Big Ten teams on the list, which opened the door for a number of independent and Group of Five teams to earn a spot in his list.

UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, Louisiana, BYU and Appalachian State all made the list.

Overall, eight SEC teams, seven ACC teams (counting Notre Dame), four Big 12 teams, three AAC teams, two Sun Belt teams and independent BYU all made the list.

Do you agree with Joel Klatt’s top 25 for Week 2?