Joel Klatt Releases His Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 10

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

As Georgia celebrates an undefeated season culminating in a dominant championship win over TCU, the college football world is already looking ahead to 2023.

Before anyone could book a victory parade, Joel Klatt was among the many pundits to quickly release their rankings for next season. To nobody's surprise, the Bulldogs top his "way too early" top 10 after a 65-7 onslaught over the Horned Frogs.

Here's how the FOX broadcaster stacks up the top teams for 2023.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Alabama Penn State LSU Florida State USC Tennessee Washington

There shouldn't be any debate over the top spot. Georgia has gone 29-1 with two national championships over the last two seasons. Even with quarterback Stetson Bennett and star defensive lineman Jalen Carter moving on, Kirby Smart will bring back a stacked roster led by tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and Clemson are the top favorites to win next year's national title on DraftKings Sportsbook. While oddsmakers expect a return to dominance for the Crimson Tide, Klatt still likes the two Big Ten juggernauts more.

He also showed considerable respect for Penn State, who only lost to Michigan and Ohio State this season. Klatt isn't alone in liking the Nittany Lions; Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated placed them fourth behind Georgia, Michigan, and LSU.

There are many unknowns to answer during the offseason before getting a good read on which teams are best positioned to compete for a championship next year. But Georgia looks poised to begin the 2023 campaign as the favorite to pursue a three-peat.