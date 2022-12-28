Joel Klatt Reveals What Could Push College Coaches To NFL

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Joel Klatt thinks there's one aspect of the college football lifestyle that could push more coaches to look toward the NFL.

During a recent appearance on "The Next Round," Klatt explained how the current calendar has condensed several critical parts of the year into one period in December.

Coaches must deal with the transfer portal, possible staff changes, recruiting and bowl prep all in a span of a few weeks. It's a grind that's not for everyone, Klatt said.

“Every single coach in the college game is growing sick and tired of, not transfers and NIL, but the mashed up calendar in which they have to deal with all of it at the same time,” Klatt said, via SDS. “The calendar in college football is going to be one of the biggest hindrances to keeping talented coaches. I think there are going to be other coaches, not just Jim Harbaugh, that are going to be made overtures from the NFL. I think Lincoln’s (Riley) going to get overtures, I think Ryan Day’s going to get overtures and what these guys are going to start looking at is their quality of life. When you’ve gotta deal with what is going on in the month of December, it makes no sense. We need to fix the calendar if we want to retain some of our quality coaches at this level.”

You can find Klatt's full interview on "The Next Round" right here.

Black Monday in the NFL is right around the corner, and there are already a few franchises looking for new head coaches.

We'll see how many college coaches are candidates for what should be a slew of NFL openings.