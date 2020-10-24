Joel Klatt Rips The Referees In Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Nebraska’s secondary has had multiple starters ejected from Saturday afternoon’s game against Ohio State.

While the first targeting call was mostly inarguable, the second was debatable.

Huskers defensive back Deontai Williams has been ejected from Saturday afternoon’s game for a targeting hit. The call was questionable, with FOX analyst Joel Klatt ripping the referees for the decision.

“Hey college football, what do you want him to do?” Klatt argued on the broadcast. Here’s a replay of the play.

"Hey college football, what do you want him to do?"@joelklatt was not a fan of that last targeting call on Nebraska pic.twitter.com/hheMmZ07Eg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

There was contact in the head area, but Fields led his wide receiver directly into the defender. Klatt wasn’t the only one upset with the call, either. Nebraska head coach Scot Frost was seen expressing his frustration on the sideline.

Ultimately, this is an extremely tough blow to a Huskers defense that has to play a top 10 Wisconsin team next week.

Nebraska will be without both players for the first half of next weekend’s game against the Badgers.

Ohio State is currently leading Nebraska, 45-17, midway through the fourth quarter. The game is being televised on FOX.