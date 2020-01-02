The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joel Klatt Says College Football Officiating Is ‘Broken’

Joel Klatt at a conference.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

The NFL isn’t the only league having referee problems. There have been multiple officiating controversies throughout this college football bowl season.

Most notably, there was the infamous overturn of a fumble in Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. After review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, which took a touchdown off the board for the Buckeyes.

Today, we had a controversial offensive pass interference penalty in the Rose Bowl. Wisconsin’s final drive was stymied when wide receiver Danny Davis was called for OPI, negating a third down conversion.

After the game, veteran NFL official Terry McAulay said the refs got it wrong.

After McAulay weighed in, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt took to Twitter and declared officiating and instant replay in college football fundamentally broken.

Without question, given the size, speed and athleticism of the players, college football has become tougher to officiate in recent years. The same goes for the NFL and both pro and college basketball as well.

Still, some adjustments have to be made. Teams losing big games in prime time when an iffy call plays a role is a bad look for the sport.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.