Joel Klatt Says College Football Officiating Is ‘Broken’

The NFL isn’t the only league having referee problems. There have been multiple officiating controversies throughout this college football bowl season.

Most notably, there was the infamous overturn of a fumble in Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. After review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, which took a touchdown off the board for the Buckeyes.

Today, we had a controversial offensive pass interference penalty in the Rose Bowl. Wisconsin’s final drive was stymied when wide receiver Danny Davis was called for OPI, negating a third down conversion.

After the game, veteran NFL official Terry McAulay said the refs got it wrong.

That is not OPI against Wisconsin. The receiver is trying to get into his route and the defender grabs him and prevents him from releasing. #OREvsWIS — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 2, 2020

After McAulay weighed in, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt took to Twitter and declared officiating and instant replay in college football fundamentally broken.

Officiating/replay in CFB is totally broken. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 2, 2020

Without question, given the size, speed and athleticism of the players, college football has become tougher to officiate in recent years. The same goes for the NFL and both pro and college basketball as well.

Still, some adjustments have to be made. Teams losing big games in prime time when an iffy call plays a role is a bad look for the sport.